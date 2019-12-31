Cote d’Ivoire militia leader gets 20 years jail sentence for role in civil war

Alassane Ouattara (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Alassane Ouattara (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Charles Ble-Goude, an ally of former Cote d’Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo, has been sentenced in absentia to 20 years in prison by a court in Abidjan, for his role in the civil war.

The civil war followed the 2010 presidential election, his lawyers said.

Mr Ble-Goude headed the notorious Young Patriots street militia during Gbagbo’s presidency.

Messrs Gbagbo and Ble-Goude were acquitted in January by the International Criminal Court (ICC), in The Hague, of charges of crimes against humanity during the violence, in which some 3,000 people were killed.

But Ivorian prosecutors this month brought charges against Mr Ble-Goude, who has remained in Europe while ICC prosecutors appeal against the acquittals – for rape, torture and other crimes following his role in the conflict.

Mr Ble-Goude, who was extradited by Cote d’Ivoire to the ICC in 2014, however, denied the charges.

Political tensions are rising in Cote d’Ivoire ahead of an October 2020 presidential election.

President Alassane Ouattara, whose victory over Gbagbo in 2010 sparked the civil war, is expected to step down after 10 years in office, but he has refused to rule out running for re-election.

Mr Ble-Goude’s lawyer in the Netherlands, Geert-Jan Knoops, said on Tuesday that the Ivorian court convicted his client on Monday.

“I am quite astonished that a country that is supposed to cooperate with the ICC is not respecting the system.

“Once a case is before the ICC, the domestic courts should abstain from prosecution for the same facts,’’ Mr Knoops said.

His lawyer in Cote d’Ivoire, Ndry Claver, said a warrant had been issued for Mr Ble-Goude’s arrest and an official at the court in Abidjan confirmed the sentence.

A government spokesman, was however, not immediately available for comment.

Mr Gbabgo also remains in Europe pending the ICC appeal.

If he is able to return to Cote d’Ivoire in time, he could contest the presidency, a move that Mr Ouattara said would make him rethink plans to step down.

(Reuters/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.