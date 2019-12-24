China donates 100 police vehicles to Ghana

Ghana-Police
Ghanaian Police used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: JobHouse Ghana]

The Chinese government on Tuesday donated 100 police vehicles to Ghana to help the West African country strengthen its capacity building in law enforcement.

According to Wang Shiting, the Chinese ambassador to Ghana, the vehicles were donated to protect both Ghanaian people and foreign investors.

Mr Shiting commended the increasing bilateral exchanges and progress made in the development of China-Ghana relations, adding that China had become Ghana’s biggest trade partner and investor.

The Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo, expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for support to the Ghanaian police, saying China was a strong and reliable friend.

He added that the vehicles would no doubt reinforce the mobility and logistical capability of the Ghanaian police.

(Xinhua/NAN)

