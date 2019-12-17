Polls open to elect local govt representatives in Ghana

Ghana on map
Ghana on map

Polls opened on Tuesday as Ghanaians seek to re-elect or replace local government representatives throughout the country.

According to Ghana Electoral body, as many as 57,040 are contesting for positions in the local level election which was first introduced in 1988.

While 18,510 vie to be members of the 260 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, 38,530 seek to become members of unit committees in their various localities.

Based on provisions of Article 55 (3) of the 1992 constitution, the candidates in the local level elections were forbidden from standing on political party tickets.

Meanwhile, the recent attempt by the government to amend the provision to allow political parties to promote candidates for the election met strong opposition from various stakeholders, forcing the president to withdraw the Bill from parliament. (Xinhua/NAN)

