U.S. advises citizens not to travel to Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso on map used to illustrate the story.

The U.S. has raised its travel advisory for Burkina Faso to level 4, advising citizens not to travel to the country “due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping”.

In an advisory, the State Department said it had ordered all family members of U.S. government employees not of age to leave the West African country and said it had authorised the voluntary departure of non-emergency U.S. staff and family members.

“Terrorist groups continue plotting attacks in Burkina Faso.

“Terrorists may conduct attacks anywhere with little or no warning,” the State Department said.

It added that the U.S. government is “unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens throughout most of the country”.

Burkina Faso is among the world’s 10 poorest nations, according to the United Nations.

It joins warring countries such as Somalia and Syria in the level 4 category.

Venezuela and Bolivia were also added to the list this year. (dpa/NAN)

