53 soldiers killed in attack on Mali military post

The death toll from a “terrorist attack” on a military post in northeast Mali Friday has risen to 53, Communication Minister, Yaya Sangare, said on Saturday.

Thirty-five soldiers were killed on Friday in the attack on the spot in Indelimane, about 70 kilometres west of Menaka near the border with Niger, according to the army, which has dubbed the incident a terrorist attack.

An investigation into the attack has been underway, it added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault.

Since 2015, the West African country has suffered a spate of terrorist attacks that have killed over 500 people and displaced over 450,000 others. (Xinhua/NAN)