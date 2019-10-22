Opposition leaders in Guinea sentenced to jail for organising protests

Alpha Conde
Guinea President, Alpha Conde

Five opposition and civil society leaders in Guinea were sentenced to prison for organising protests against a possible change to the constitution that could let President Alpha Conde seek a third term.

Abdourahmane Sanoh, a former government minister and an organiser of the demonstrations last week, which resulted in at least nine deaths, received a one-year jail term for inciting civil disobedience, the judge in the case said.

Four other members of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of politicians and activists opposed to a constitutional change, received six-month sentences each, while three others were acquitted.

Both the defence and the prosecution, which had been seeking five-year sentences, said that they planned to appeal.

The defendants were arrested in the days leading up to the protests.

“Everything has been done to silence our clients for a long time because it has been decided they will be obstacles to (Conde’s) plan to seek a third term,” Mohamed Traore, one of the lawyers, said after the verdict was read.

The 81-year-old Conde, whose second and final five-year term expires in 2020, has refused to rule out running again and asked his government in September to look into drafting a new constitution.

His opponents fear that could be used as a reset button on his presidency, allowing him to run again like other African leaders, who have amended or changed constitutions in recent years to stay in power.

During last week’s protests in the capital Conakry and several opposition strongholds in the north, police opened fire on demonstrators as they ransacked military posts and blocked roads with burning tyres.

Mr Conde’s first election win in 2010 raised hopes for democratic progress in Guinea after two years of military rule and nearly a quarter of a century under authoritarian President Lansana Conte, who died in 2008.

Advertisement

nlng Campaign AD

But his critics have accused him of cracking down on dissent and violently repressing protests – charges he has denied.

(Reuters/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.