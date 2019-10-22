Opposition leaders in Guinea sentenced to jail for organising protests

Related News

Five opposition and civil society leaders in Guinea were sentenced to prison for organising protests against a possible change to the constitution that could let President Alpha Conde seek a third term.

Abdourahmane Sanoh, a former government minister and an organiser of the demonstrations last week, which resulted in at least nine deaths, received a one-year jail term for inciting civil disobedience, the judge in the case said.

Four other members of the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of politicians and activists opposed to a constitutional change, received six-month sentences each, while three others were acquitted.

Both the defence and the prosecution, which had been seeking five-year sentences, said that they planned to appeal.

The defendants were arrested in the days leading up to the protests.

“Everything has been done to silence our clients for a long time because it has been decided they will be obstacles to (Conde’s) plan to seek a third term,” Mohamed Traore, one of the lawyers, said after the verdict was read.

The 81-year-old Conde, whose second and final five-year term expires in 2020, has refused to rule out running again and asked his government in September to look into drafting a new constitution.

His opponents fear that could be used as a reset button on his presidency, allowing him to run again like other African leaders, who have amended or changed constitutions in recent years to stay in power.

During last week’s protests in the capital Conakry and several opposition strongholds in the north, police opened fire on demonstrators as they ransacked military posts and blocked roads with burning tyres.

Mr Conde’s first election win in 2010 raised hopes for democratic progress in Guinea after two years of military rule and nearly a quarter of a century under authoritarian President Lansana Conte, who died in 2008.

But his critics have accused him of cracking down on dissent and violently repressing protests – charges he has denied.

(Reuters/NAN)