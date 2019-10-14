Incumbent president, 12 candidates on provisional list for Guinea-Bissau elections

Related News

The Supreme Court of Justice of Guinea-Bissau on Monday published a provisional list of 13 candidates for the November 24 presidential elections, including the incumbent President Jose Vaz.

According to the list, Vaz will run as an independent candidate.

Winning of the legislative elections in March, the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) will be represented by former Prime minister Domingos Pereira.

Three other major candidates are Umaro Embalo for the Movement for a Democratic Alternative (Madem G-15), Nuno Gomes Na Biam for the United People’s Assembly – Guinea-Bissau Democratic Party, and former Prime Minister Carlos Gomes Junior as independent candidate.

The six unsuccessful candidates, including the only female candidate Nancy Schwartz, were not validated due to “incomplete files”.

However, they have 48 hours to appeal to the Supreme Court.

However, presidential elections will be held in Guinea-Bissau on Nov. 24 with a second round planned for Dec. 29, if no candidate receives more than 50 per cent of the vote.

Legislative elections held in Guinea-Bissau on March 10.

The African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) won 47 of the 102 seats and remained the largest party.

Although its loss of ten seats resulted in a hung parliament, pre-election agreements with the Assembly of the People United (five seats) and the New Democracy Party (one seat).

The Union for Change (one seat) gave the PAIGC-led coalition a six-seat majority in the National People’s Assembly.

(Xinhua/NAN)

