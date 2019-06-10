At least 95 killed by suspected terrorists in central Mali

No fewer than 95 people were killed when suspected terrorists attacked a village in central Mali, a statement by the government said on Monday.

According to the statement, 19 others are missing since armed men attacked the village of Sobame Da in the Mopti region in the early hours of Monday.

“The attackers also killed animals and burnt down houses,’’ the government said, adding that an investigation into the attack was underway.

Mali’s centre and north have experienced regular flare-ups of violence and attacks in the wake of a 2012 military coup that saw separatist rebel groups and later al-Qaeda-associated militants take control of the region.

French and African military operations, alongside the Malian army’s efforts, scattered militants and restored government control over the area.

However, rebel activities and military operations continue in some areas, in spite of the signing of various peace agreements (dpa/NAN).

