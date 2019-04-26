Election: Buhari approves $500, 000, kits for Guinea Bissau

President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government unilaterally -- without required consultation with states and the national assembly-- tampered with the NLNG funds.
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, in response to a request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau has approved financial and logistics support for the country’s electoral process.

The support, according to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Friday includes 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, five Hilux vans, two light trucks and $500,000.

Also, the statement added that in his (Buhari) capacity as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, he has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama to undertake “an urgent mission as his Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Brou.”

“This vital assistance (to Guinea Bissau) ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilising the country.

“Nigeria’s Foreign Minister will also undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from President Buhari.

“The visit is in the context of the brewing political crisis ahead of April 28, 2019, legislative elections in the country,” Mr Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) added.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.