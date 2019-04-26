Election: Buhari approves $500, 000, kits for Guinea Bissau

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari, in response to a request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau has approved financial and logistics support for the country’s electoral process.

The support, according to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Friday includes 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, five Hilux vans, two light trucks and $500,000.

Also, the statement added that in his (Buhari) capacity as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, he has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama to undertake “an urgent mission as his Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau, in the company of ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Brou.”

“This vital assistance (to Guinea Bissau) ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilising the country.

“Nigeria’s Foreign Minister will also undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from President Buhari.

“The visit is in the context of the brewing political crisis ahead of April 28, 2019, legislative elections in the country,” Mr Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) added.