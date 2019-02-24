President Sall tipped to win as Senegal votes on Sunday

Related News

Senegalese voters on Sunday headed to the polls for an election President Macky Sall is expected to win after strong economic growth in his first term.

However, rights groups criticised him for squeezing out rivals.

Senegal’s small fish-exporting economy expanded over six per cent in 2018, one of the highest rates in Africa, driven by an ambitious reform and development plan that included the construction of a new railway.

The 57-year-old told thousands gathered for his final rally in Dakar on Friday that he would deliver universal healthcare and better access to education in a second term.

“Victory in the first round is inevitable,” Mr Sall told a crowd earlier in the week.

About 6.5 million people are registered to vote at polling stations that opened at 8 a.m. (0800 GMT) and close at 6 p.m.

Report says official results are due out on Friday with a run-off for the top two on March 24 if no one secures a majority.

Opinion polls are banned in the run-up to the vote; however, a survey by a Senegalese data company in November gave Mr Sall 45 per cent support.

Of his four rivals now lined up in the smallest field of candidates since 1988, none had over 16 per cent.

In spite of Sall’s popularity, some citizens question whether a high-speed train, new motorways and glamorous conference centres will benefit average citizens.

The rights groups stressed that many people do not have reliable water or power supplies.

They have criticised the exclusion of two popular candidates from the race in the West African nation that has long been viewed as the region’s most stable democracy.

It has seen peaceful transitions of power since independence in 1960.

Former mayor of Dakar, Khalifa Sall and Karim Wade, son of former President Abdoulaye Wade who was in power from 2000 to 2012, were barred from running due to corruption convictions.

The former president himself said in a statement that the vote was being rigged and told supporters of his son to boycott the poll.

The government has dismissed the criticism, promising a free and fair vote.

The remaining challengers are third-time contender and former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck, and Ousmane Sonko, a former tax inspector who is popular among the youth.

Lawyer Madicke Niang and IT professor Issa Sall are also running.

Mr Sonko told supporters at his final rally on Thursday that he would congratulate Mr Sall if the vote was fair.

“But if he steals the victory, I ask the youth to walk to the presidential palace and chase him out,” he said.

No less than one person was killed this month in clashes between Sall’s backers and his opponents in the southeastern city of Tambacounda, however campaigning has been largely peaceful. (Reuters/NAN)