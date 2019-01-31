Ghana opposition party withdraws from election after members shot

Related News

Masked security officers shot and injured seven members of Ghana’s main opposition party during a by-election, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said on Thursday.

The security officers shot AK-47 assault rifles at the crowd at a polling station in the capital, Accra, said NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

The NDC said it has withdrawn from the polls.

“There is serious intimidation … This by-election has been turned into a war zone,” Mr Ofosu-Ampofo told journalists during a news conference.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was expected to win a large majority of votes in the by-election in Accra’s Ayawaso West Wuogon district.

NDC was founded by Jerry Rawlings, who was Head of State of Ghana from 1981 to 1993 and the President of Ghana from 1993 to 2001.

The NDC was formed as the ruling party ahead of elections in 1992, in which Rawlings was elected president, and in 1996 Rawlings as re-elected as the NDC candidate.

Mr Rawlings’ second term ended in 2001. The NDC lost the presidency in the 2000 election, and it was not until the 2008 election that they regained it with candidate John Atta Mills.

Also, on December 9, 2012, the Electoral Commission of Ghana declared NDC candidate John Dramani Mahama to be President-elect after a hotly contested race in which he won 50.7 per cent of votes cast.

