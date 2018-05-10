U.S. commandos killed in Niger not authorised to participate in mission – Sen. Kaine

Related News

Four U.S. commandos killed in Niger in October 2017 were not authorised or trained to participate in the mission that cost their lives, a senator, Tim Kaine, said in an interview on Wednesday.

“I believe that the troops, who were sadly killed in Niger in October 2017 were engaged in a mission that they were not authorised by law to participate.

“They were not trained to participate in the exercise,” Mr Kaine told CNN.

“And that is a significant reason that they tragically lost their lives.”

Mr Kaine and his colleagues on the Senate Armed services Committee learned this during a hearing on Tuesday about the Niger investigation and report.

Lawmakers were in shock about the findings and decided they will find a way to hold those responsible accountable, Mr Kaine said.

On October 4, 2017, militants from the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) attacked U.S. and Nigerien soldiers as they were returning to their base from a mission.

Four U.S. soldiers were killed in the attack, while two others were wounded.

(Sputnik/NAN)