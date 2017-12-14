Helicopter crashes in Cote d’Ivoire

Helicopter
A civilian helicopter used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: www.russianhelicopters.aero]

A civilian helicopter crashed on Thursday in Port Bouet, near Felix Houphouet-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan, the Economic Capital of Cote d’Ivoire, according to local media.

Fire fighters at the site said four people were injured after the two-seat SE 3132 belonging to a private company “Ivory Helicopter’’ crashed on store houses for unknown reasons.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m., according to witnesses, saying
rescuers quickly moved to the site.

Abodou Paul Gnangorant, the Commander of the fire brigade, said two stores of the neighbourhood were destroyed.

It was the second crash in two months in Abidjan.

The previous one occurred on October 14 in the same area, killing four persons and injuring six.

(Xinhua/NAN)

