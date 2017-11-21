Additional remains of slain U.S. soldier found in Niger

Related News

Additional remains of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger in October have been recovered, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, raising fresh questions about the circumstances surrounding Sgt. La-David Johnson’s death.

A military investigation team discovered the remains on November 12 as part of a probe into the October 4 attack that resulted in the deaths of Mr. Johnson and three other soldiers, spokeswoman, Dana White, said.

The circumstances surrounding the mission came under scrutiny when it came to light that Mr. Johnson had gone missing after the troops engaged in a firefight with an Islamic State-affiliated group.

His body was not recovered until two days later.

Mr. Johnson’s death also drew media attention after President Donald Trump called his widow in an exchange that she characterised as insensitive. (dpa/NAN)