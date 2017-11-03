Liberian Supreme Court to rule on presidential run-off November 6

Related News

The Supreme Court of Liberia has fixed November 6 for ruling in an application seeking a re-run of the October 10 presidential election in the West African country.

Opposition figure and presidential standard bearer of Liberty Party (LP), Charles Brumskine, filed the application alleging fraud and irregularities in the first round and called for a re-run.

The apex court had on Tuesday put a temporary stay on preparations for the run-off presidential election, slated for November 7 on the basis of Mr. Brumskine’s complaint.

Ex-football star, George Weah, and incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai, who were the two front runners in the first round, were competing in the run-off.

Spokesman of the Liberia National Elections Commission (NEC), Henry Flomo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the run-off would be put on hold.

He said the court ruling on Monday would determine the commission’s next line of action.

(NAN)