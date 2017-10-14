Four dead in plane crash in Cote d’Ivoire

At least four people were killed on Saturday when a propeller-engine cargo plane crashed in the sea near the International Airport in Cote d’Ivoire’s main City, Abidjan, a Reuters witness said.
Rescue workers removed two bodies from the plane, which had broken into several pieces and came to rest near the beach.
Two other bodies were visible in the wreckage. (Reuters/NAN)
