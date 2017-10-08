Six killed in Ghana gas explosion

No fewer than six people have reportedly died and 35 others injured, following intense burns from an explosion at a natural gas depot in Ghana.

The country’s fire service spokesman, Billy Anaglate, made this disclosure in Accra during the inferno on Sunday.

The explosion, which occurred on Saturday evening at the state-owned GOIL liquefied natural gas station, sent a giant fireball into the sky above the eastern part of Accra.

Report said the development frightened residents to flee their homes in large numbers, even as many others were also evacuated.

Ghana, a relatively new oil and gas producer, has suffered several recent accidents including an explosion in 2015 that killed scores of people.

Several onlookers at the scene of the explosion, expressed anger that the government had not done enough to prevent another fatal accident.

(Reuters/NAN)

