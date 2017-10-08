Explosion rocks gas station in Ghana

(City authorities in Accra warned people to avoid the area of the blast [Twitter user @ronnieamofa/Al Jazeera])
(City authorities in Accra warned people to avoid the area of the blast [Twitter user @ronnieamofa/Al Jazeera])

Scenes of a huge gas explosion in Accra, Ghana has surfaced online.

According to Al Jazeera, the explosion happened on Saturday at 19:30 GMT at a state-owned GOIL liquefied natural gas station sending a huge fireball into the sky.

Images and video footage have continued to spread on social media, but it is not immediately clear the extent of the damage caused.

The explosion caused panic among residents as they ran for safety.

People have been warned by the city authorities to avoid the scene of the explosion as fire fighters and ambulances rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

Ghanaians have been reacting to the fire on Twitter.

“Another explosion. Same place. Atomic Junction. PLEASE STAY AWAY. I felt the heat from 3 Kilometers away. It’s crazy!!!!”

Gas explosion @ Atomic Junction, #Accra. Ghana Fire Service is fighting to bring the fire under control.”

I called Ghana fire service almost 8 times and it rang to the end with no one answering all 8 times”, said a twitter user, Princess Ida‏.

Shocking scenes and videos depicting the fire at atomic junction, Ghana! Hope the emergency services act quickly to aid those injured”, Said another user, Edmund Taylor.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.