Explosion rocks gas station in Ghana

Scenes of a huge gas explosion in Accra, Ghana has surfaced online.

According to Al Jazeera, the explosion happened on Saturday at 19:30 GMT at a state-owned GOIL liquefied natural gas station sending a huge fireball into the sky.

Images and video footage have continued to spread on social media, but it is not immediately clear the extent of the damage caused.

The explosion caused panic among residents as they ran for safety.

People have been warned by the city authorities to avoid the scene of the explosion as fire fighters and ambulances rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

Ghanaians have been reacting to the fire on Twitter.

“Another explosion. Same place. Atomic Junction. PLEASE STAY AWAY. I felt the heat from 3 Kilometers away. It’s crazy!!!!”

“Gas explosion @ Atomic Junction, #Accra. Ghana Fire Service is fighting to bring the fire under control.”

“I called Ghana fire service almost 8 times and it rang to the end with no one answering all 8 times”, said a twitter user, Princess Ida‏.

“Shocking scenes and videos depicting the fire at atomic junction, Ghana! Hope the emergency services act quickly to aid those injured”, Said another user, Edmund Taylor.