Botswana’s President, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has conceded defeat after preliminary results showed his party had lost its parliamentary majority in this week’s election, ending the ruling party’s 58 years in power.

Local newspapers reported that the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) had lost by a landslide, citing results from more than half the constituencies.

The opposition coalition, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), was in front, putting its leader, Duma Boko, on track to win the presidency.

At a press conference on Friday, Mr Masisi conceded defeat before the final results were announced. “We got it wrong big time in the eyes of the people,” Mr Masisi said in the capital, Gaborone.

“Although I wanted to stay on as your president, I respect the will of the people and I congratulate the president-elect. I will step aside and I will support the new administration.”

Analysts had predicted the election would be competitive, although the BDP had still been widely expected to win. The party has ruled the southern African country of 2.3 million people since its independence from Britain in 1966.

The president, who was seeking a second five-year term, said he would step aside.

“I wish to congratulate the opposition on their victory and concede the election,” Mr Masisi said.

The results are expected to be confirmed by the electoral commission later on Friday.

Under the country’s electoral system, the first party to take 31 of 61 seats in the legislature will be declared the winner, install its candidate as president and form a government.

Al Jazeera reported that the BDP has won only three of the 36 constituencies so far, while the UDC has won 25.

The opposition Botswana Congress Party has so far won seven seats and the Botswana Patriotic Front has five seats.

Mr Boko, 54, created the UDC in 2012 to unite opposition groups against the BDP.

“CHANGE IS HERE,” Mr Boko wrote on Facebook as small street celebrations were under way in parts of Gaborone. It is the third time that he has run for president, previously contesting in 2014 and 2019.

Botswana has enjoyed stability and relative prosperity thanks to its diamond wealth and small population, which gets free healthcare and education. The country is the world’s top producer by value of diamonds.

But a downturn in the diamond market has put a squeeze on revenues in the last few years, and the country has struggled to diversify its economy.

