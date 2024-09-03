Congolese Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani on Tuesday said 129 people have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo in an attempted prison break.

On his X account, Mr Shabani said authorities shot dead 24 inmates of the Makala prison in the capital Kinshasa, while dozens of others were suffocated or trampled to death.

According to the minister, some female prisoners were raped during the chaos on Monday night.

He said at least 59 people were also injured. The police and army were able to bring the situation under control.

Mr Shabani said the number of victims is preliminary.

The damage to property was considerable. Administrative buildings, the infirmary and the food depot had been completely burnt down, the minister added.

Security forces held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the case.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Prison breaks are a frequent occurrence in the conflict-torn Central African country. Hundreds of inmates often manage to escape together.

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

