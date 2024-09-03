Congolese Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani on Tuesday said 129 people have been killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo in an attempted prison break.
On his X account, Mr Shabani said authorities shot dead 24 inmates of the Makala prison in the capital Kinshasa, while dozens of others were suffocated or trampled to death.
According to the minister, some female prisoners were raped during the chaos on Monday night.
He said at least 59 people were also injured. The police and army were able to bring the situation under control.
Mr Shabani said the number of victims is preliminary.
The damage to property was considerable. Administrative buildings, the infirmary and the food depot had been completely burnt down, the minister added.
Security forces held an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the case.
Prison breaks are a frequent occurrence in the conflict-torn Central African country. Hundreds of inmates often manage to escape together.
(dpa/NAN)
