The US has seized a plane belonging to Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro.
The US Justice Department claimed the plane was bought illegally in the US for $13 million and smuggled out of the country, BBC reports.
The Falcon 900EX aircraft was in the Dominican Republic when it was seized and flown back to the US state of Florida.
American officials said the plane was seized for allegedly violating US sanctions.
|
The US has imposed a wide range of sanctions on Venezuela to force Mr Maduro out of office.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999