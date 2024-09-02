The US has seized a plane belonging to Venezuela’s President, Nicolas Maduro.

The US Justice Department claimed the plane was bought illegally in the US for $13 million and smuggled out of the country, BBC reports.

The Falcon 900EX aircraft was in the Dominican Republic when it was seized and flown back to the US state of Florida.

American officials said the plane was seized for allegedly violating US sanctions.

The US has imposed a wide range of sanctions on Venezuela to force Mr Maduro out of office.

Details later…

