A huge fire at an ammunition depot occurred Tuesday night in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, causing casualties, the country’s president, Mahamat Idriss Deby Into, has said.
“A fire in an ammunition depot at the strategic reserve camp caused human and material damage.
“Peace to the souls of the victims, sincere condolences to the grieving families and speedy recovery to the injured,” Mr Mahamat Deby said on his social media platforms early Wednesday.
“An investigation will be opened to determine the causes and apportion responsibilities,” he added.
Local media reported that the fire was followed by many explosions at the camp, located in the city’s Goudji neighbourhood.
The explosions triggered stored heavy weapons that landed in inhabited neighbourhoods, reports said. (Xinhua/NAN)
