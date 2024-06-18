President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday departed Lagos at 11.06 a.m. for Pretoria.
Mr Tinubu is to attend the inauguration of re-elected South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The president will return to Nigeria after the South African inauguration ceremony.
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries saw Mr Tinubu off at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.
|
The president was transported in a Dassault Falcon 8X aircraft with registration number 9H-GRC.
Mr Tinubu had arrived Lagos on Friday for the Eid-el Kabir festivities.
He had called on Nigerians to make sacrifices that would make the nation great. (NAN)
