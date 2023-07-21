The Egyptian embassy in Nigeria Thursday celebrated its national day in Abuja, expressing willingness to work with the Bola Tinubu administration.

“Egypt is determined to work with the new administration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu to jointly forge a modern and forward-looking partnership around the key components of sustainable peace and development,” said Ihab Awab, Egypt’s ambassador to Nigeria.

Referring to the Egyptian revolution of July 1952, Mr Awab noted that it ignited a flame that lit the path for tens of millions of people towards freedom and independence, especially across Africa.

He said the event, the 71st anniversary of the revolution, marks a milestone in the history of modern Egypt. Its impact extended to countries and societies across the Middle East and Africa, he said.

Commenting on Nigeria’s 25 February and 18 March elections, he said, “This year, the world witnessed a significant development that carried wider implications for Africa, namely the successful conclusion of the Presidential, Parliamentary and State level elections in Nigeria. These elections testified to the commitment and determination of all Nigerians to progress toward the consolidation of democracy, unity and freedom.”

READ ALSO:

Highlighting various areas of collaboration between Egypt and Nigeria, Mr Awab said both countries are redefining and readapting their longstanding and historical ties.

“Our two countries have taken significant strides in recent years in strategic areas, not limited to the flourishing partnership on countering terrorism and de-radicalization, it extended to critical areas such as renewable energy, digital transformation in the communications and banking sectors, agriculture, irrigation and water management, tourism, and higher education,” the ambassador noted.

A visibly proud ambassador said Egypt is happy to be affiliated with the struggle for peace, progress and prosperity across Africa, adding that through conversations at the annual Aswan Forum on Sustainable Peace and Development, Egypt is re-envisaging, together with other African countries, a new path to a brighter future for Africa.

Mr Awab noted that Nigeria’s efforts to defeat the insurgency in Borno State were the highlight of the third edition of the Aswan Forum last year.

“As a result, the Cairo International Centre on Conflict Resolution Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding (CCCPA) implemented two essential programmes for Borno State last December in Maiduguri, under the auspices of the Honourable Governor of Borno State,” he said.

Egypt National Day

Egypt celebrates its national day on 23rd July each year to commemorate the Egyptian Revolution of 1952. The revolution led to an ouster of the monarchy and the establishment of a republican form of government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

