Almost three decades after over one million people were killed in a genocide, the government of Rwanda continues to call for the extradition of suspected perpetrators.

In a commemorative event held in collaboration with the United Nations, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Nigeria Stanislas Kamanzi noted that “#Kwibuka29 affords an opportunity for reiterating a vivid appeal to the international community concerning suspected genocide perpetrators still at large in different countries around the world, which have shown little or no preoccupation in bringing them to justice or extraditing them to Rwanda to be tried.”

He, however, thanked governments of countries that have made a “commendable effort” to bringing suspected genocide perpetrators to justice.

READ ALSO:

Mr Kamanzi noted that Rwanda will stay committed to its “never again” resolve even when in parts of the world, there have been attempts to resurrect the hate speech and advocate denial and revisionism.

About the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda

The International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda is marked every 7 April under the multi-year team “Remember – Unite – Renew”.

Commemorative activities are held at community level during the mourning week, 7 to 13 April. The event will be concluded by a ceremony on 13 April to pay tribute to the politicians killed for standing against the commission of the genocide.

Observance of commemorative events will go on during the 100 days of the remembrance period; building on the significant strides made in national unity and socio economic development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

