A small passenger plane with 11 passengers on board has crashed in a forest in central Cameroon on Wednesday, the country’s transport ministry has said.

The aircraft was flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo in the east of the country when air traffic services lost radio contact.

“The air traffic services have lost radio contact with an aircraft flying from Yaounde-Nsimalen-Dompta-Belabo-Yaounde-Nsimalen on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 with 11 people on board,” Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, the transport minister was quoted to have said.

There were no survivors. PREMIUM TIMES learned that the pilot was Adzuayi Ewuga, a Nigerian and daughter of a former FCT minister of state, Solomon Ewuga.

The airplane reportedly belonged to Caverton and was carrying workers on a mission from their base in Douala to Belabo in the east region of Cameroon.

The crash is the first major industry incident to occur in Cameroon since 2007, about 15 years after a Kenya Airways plane carrying 114 people crashed after takeoff from Douala, killing everyone on board.