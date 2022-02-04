The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Thursday, joined 26 other civil society organisations in calling for the release of four journalists and other persons detained in Cameroon.

The group called on the President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, to release all those arbitrarily detained for acts of free expression.

In an open letter to President Biya, the group noted that the ongoing African Cup of Nations, holding in Cameroon, masks the reality that over 100 people have been detained, most for more than a year, and some for over five years, for simply “peacefully exercising their human rights.”

Thomas Junior, Mancho Bibixy, Tsi Conrad, and Kingsley Njoka are journalists detained on anti-state charges in Yaounde’s overcrowded Kondengui Central Prison, as documented in CPJ’s annual census of jailed journalists around the world.

“Indeed, while celebrations go on outside, these people are suffering inside crowded cells, counting the months or years that they have already spent in prison, and the months or years that await them still,” the letter read.

“They have done nothing beyond peacefully exercising their human rights. But Cameroon’s draconian anti-terror law (2014) can be interpreted to criminalize even peaceful protest. Detaining people simply for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, as well as detaining people after trials with no independent procedural safeguards, is arbitrary and unlawful.

“We too are aggrieved and shocked, not only for these individuals and the injustice of their suffering, but also for the greater injustice that their arbitrary detention represents. If they are not free, then no Cameroonian is free. If they are languishing in prison for speaking out today, then anyone could be in prison for speaking out tomorrow.”

The organisations also urged the president to reform the laws used to criminalise protest and public assembly and to ensure the release of all those arbitrarily detained because of acts of free expression and free assembly.