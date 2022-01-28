Three southern African countries were this week hit by Storm Ana which has displaced thousands and killed about a hundred.

Madagascar has recorded at least 48 deaths and 130,000 people were displaced from their homes to makeshift shelters, the BBC reported.

Malawi has recorded at least 11 deaths. This disaster has caused a nationwide power cut and some areas have been declared disaster zones, the BBC added.

The authorities have declared the state of natural disaster.

Mozambique, meanwhile, has reported 18 deaths. More than 10,000 homes and dozens of schools and hospitals have also been destroyed in the country, while downing power lines.

Meanwhile, officials said the exact toll is still unknown, with 20,000 affected by the flooding.

The country had experience heavy rain and thunderstorms which had continued to hit some regions even after the storm’s passage, contributing to the flooding in the region.

Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosário said while Mozambique was not begging for help, the wreck from the disaster was not something one country can tackle.

“We are a country that does not contribute much for climate change, and yet we are one of the countries that suffer the most from its impact,” he said.

The UNICEF said it was deploying its staff to the country to help the 45,000 people it estimated will need humanitarian aid.

UN Resident Coordinator in Mozambique, Myrta Kaulard, said “vulnerability is very, very high”.

“The challenge is titanic, the challenge is extreme,” she said.

About 44 emergency camps have been set up to deal with thousands of displaced and injured people, BBC said.