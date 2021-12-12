Less than two weeks to Libya’s presidential election, Libya’s electoral commission said it would not publish a list of presidential candidates until it settles some legal issues.

“Given the sensitivities of this stage and the political and security circumstances surrounding it, the commission is keen to exhaust all means of litigation to ensure its decisions comply with issued judgements,” the commission said in a statement on Saturday.

Many Libyan and foreign officials have continued to publicly call for the election to go ahead as scheduled. Others have, however, expressed doubt owing to the disagreements between factions in the war-torn country.

“How I wish that hope would triumph over experiences but unfortunately that has always not been the case. Remember that this election was previously planned for early 2019 but were delayed due to General Khalifa Hafta, one of the major players in the conflict launching a military campaign to dislodge the UN-backed Government of National Consensus,” said Osmond Agbo, a public affairs analyst, expressing doubts.

The international community pushed for parliamentary and presidential elections as key elements of the UN-backed process to bring peace and stability to Libya.

The High State Council (HSC) also called for a December 24 presidential election to be delayed to February.

Umm Al-Ezz Al-Farsi, a member of the Political Dialogue Forum, said through a Facebook post, “the people have no hope other than renewing legitimacy, which bears the burden of choosing the excavations that dominate the current political scene and obstruct the course of trading. The path of trading will bring everyone to safety. There is no alternative but direct and simultaneous elections or an earthquake under their flimsy thrones.”

Muhammad al-Abani, a member of parliament, in a Facebook post, said the election commission issued its statement out of shame for not being able to announce the final list of candidates for the seat of the head of state, and not being able to announce the start of the electoral campaign.

He noted that the commission is required to quickly announce the final list of candidates for the presidency, as well as to set the date for the start of the electoral campaigns for the candidates

However, a member of the Elections Follow-up Committee in the House of Representatives, Izz El-Din Qwerb, told Al-Raed News Network that the commission is in a dilemma, is under threat, and is unable to announce the final list of candidates. He said the commission’s silence and inability to announce the final list of candidates so far may affect the elections.