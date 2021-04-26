ADVERTISEMENT

Chad’s ex-Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke, who headed the cabinet from 2016-2018, was appointed as prime minister of the transitional government, Tchad24 broadcaster reported on Monday.

Chad’s transitional military council assumed power earlier in April following the death of President Idriss Deby.

The transitional period is set to last for 18 months, then new elections will be held.

Meanwhile, Chad’s new military transitional government said it would not negotiate with the rebels blamed for killing the country’s president Idriss Deby. In a televised statement, the military spokesman, Gen. Azem Bermandoa Agouma, said the rebels were seeking to collaborate with “several groups of jihadists and traffickers who served as mercenaries in Libya.

“Faced with this situation that endangers Chad and the stability of the entire sub-region, this is not the time for mediation or negotiation with outlaws,” he said.

The rebel group known by their French acronym Fact said on Sunday it was joining other armed groups opposing Deby’s son Mahamat Idriss Deby taking control of the country for 18 months ahead of new elections.

The defense and security forces launched attack after them with the support of the air force located the enemy scattered in small groups regrouping in Niger territory,` far from the Chadian capital.

A spokesman for the rebel group said it had not given up.

The Chadian rebels were based in southern Libya and are believed to have crossed back into Chad on election day.

The vote handed Deby a landslide victory, extending his 30 years in power.

But the next day he was killed while visiting the frontlines.

Opposition groups have called his son’s appointment a coup-d’etat and have called for a demonstration on Tuesday. (Sputnik/NAN)