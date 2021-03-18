ADVERTISEMENT

The number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has reached 4,062,388 as of Thursday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 108,659.

According to the agency, 3,649,317 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa has lost 51,634 lives to the disease – the most among African countries, followed by Egypt, at 11,431, and Morocco, at 8,745.

The agency said that nine African countries had so far reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which South Africa is the only African country that has reported more than 500,000 confirmed cases, at 1,532,497.

The other eight African countries are Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Algeria, and Kenya.

The agency said 23 countries reported between 10,001 cases and 100,000 cases, while 22 other AU members reported fewer than 10,000 cases each.

According to the Africa CDC, the Southern Africa region is the most affected part of the continent in terms of confirmed cases, followed by North Africa and East Africa regions.

Central Africa is the least affected region in the continent in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

(NAN)