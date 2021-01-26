ADVERTISEMENT

Tunisia’s Assembly of People’s Representatives or parliament, on Tuesday began a plenary session for the vote of confidence in new ministers proposed by the head of government Hichem Mechichi.

Amid tight security measures, the plenary session was chaired by Rached Ghannouchi, Speaker of the Parliament, in the presence of 165 deputies out of 217.

On January 16, Mr Mechichi announced a cabinet reshuffle, the first since his government obtained the confidence of the parliament on September 2, 2020.

In a recent statement, Mr Mechichi said “the objective of this reshuffle which included 11 ministerial portfolios, is to have more efficiency in the performance of the government.”

(Xinhua/NAN)