The Ugandan military says it is looking into circumstances under which a soldier killed four people before being shot dead by colleagues on Monday morning.
The shooting happened in the central Ugandan district of Waksio, deputy military spokesperson, Deo Akiiki, said in a statement.
“We are investigating an unfortunate incident this morning (Monday) where one of our soldiers, one Lance Cpl. Omara Denis Awillo, shot and killed two Local Defence Unit personnel, one civilian and one police special constable,’’ he said.
Mr Akiiki said Mr Awillo was gunned down “to stop his wanton action.’’
ALSO READ: Bobi Wine, Ugandan presidential candidate, fears for life, dons bulletproof vest
“We condemn the outrageous act of the lower commander against his subordinates.
“We extend our sincere condolences to those whose lives have been taken and grieve with the families,’’ he added.
(Xinhua/ NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post