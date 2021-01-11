ADVERTISEMENT

The Ugandan military says it is looking into circumstances under which a soldier killed four people before being shot dead by colleagues on Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the central Ugandan district of Waksio, deputy military spokesperson, Deo Akiiki, said in a statement.

“We are investigating an unfortunate incident this morning (Monday) where one of our soldiers, one Lance Cpl. Omara Denis Awillo, shot and killed two Local Defence Unit personnel, one civilian and one police special constable,’’ he said.

Mr Akiiki said Mr Awillo was gunned down “to stop his wanton action.’’

“We condemn the outrageous act of the lower commander against his subordinates.

“We extend our sincere condolences to those whose lives have been taken and grieve with the families,’’ he added.

(Xinhua/ NAN)