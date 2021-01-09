ADVERTISEMENT

The Ethiopian Ministry of Health on Friday reported 345 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 127,572.

The ministry also said the COVID-19 death toll stood at 1,974, including eight new fatalities recorded over the same period.

With 161 more recoveries registered, the total number came to 113,182, said the ministry.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation with about 114 million people, has the most COVID-19 cases in the East African region.

The Tunisian Health Ministry also reported 2,649 new COVID-19 cases on Friday night, raising the total number of infections to 154,903.

The death toll from the virus rose by 56 to 5,108 in the North African country.

It also reported 1,615 hospitalised COVID-19 patients, including 344 in intensive care units, the ministry said in a statement.

Given the rapid spread of COVID-19 in some provinces of the country since the last week of 2020, Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday called on the authorities to examine the possibility of reimposing general lockdown in regions with high numbers of COVID-19 infections.

Quoted by the Tunisian private radio Mosaique FM, Saied underlined that the measures taken against the spread of COVID-19 have not led to concrete results, due to the lack of compliance.

(Xinhua/NAN)