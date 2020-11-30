ADVERTISEMENT

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said the government would compensate victims of the violent protests that left several people dead following the arrest of an opposition presidential candidate.

In a televised address, Mr Museveni said the government would compensate the families of the victims, the injured, and those who lost property during what he called “senseless riots” over the arrest of Robert Kyagulanyi.

“The government will compensate all those who lost their lives but were not rioters.

“The government will also compensate those who lost their properties if it can be verified,” said Mr Museveni.

He said the death toll from the Nov. 18 -19 sporadic protests in some parts across the country has risen to 54, as more people succumbed to the injuries sustained.

“Unfortunately, 54 people died in this confusion, 32 of them were rioters according to the report I got.

“The 32 rioters died in confrontations with security forces, 20 people were hit by stray bullets and two victims were knocked by the vehicle that lost control after the driver was hit by stones by rioters,” Mr Museveni added.

Mr Museveni directed police to carry out comprehensive investigations on alleged stray bullets fired by security personnel during the riots, which killed people and injured others.

The arrest of Mr Kyagulanyi, an opposition presidential candidate, allegedly on the order of Mr Museveni, for flouting COVID-19 campaign guidelines, sparked sporadic protests in some parts of the country.

Uganda’s Electoral Commission earlier this month identified 11 presidential candidates, including incumbent President Yoweri Museveni and his main challenger,Mr Kyagulanyi, to run in the 2021 general elections.

(Xinhua/NAN)