ADVERTISEMENT

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday announced the end of the country’s latest Ebola epidemic, after the outbreak killed 55 persons in the past five months.

Health Minister Eteni Longondo said: “I am happy to solemnly declare the end of the 11th epidemic of the Ebola virus in Equateur Province.

“However, there remains a high risk of a resurgence.”

The latest outbreak was declared on June 1 in Equateur, after a cluster of cases were initially detected in Mbandaka, the provincial capital.

The outbreak later spread to other parts of the province.

According to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the latest outbreak killed 55 people among a total of 119 confirmed cases.

Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional director for Africa said, “tackling one of the world’s most dangerous pathogens in isolated and hard-to-reach communities proves what is possible when science and solidarity converge.”