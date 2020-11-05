ADVERTISEMENT

President John Pombe Magufuli was sworn in Thursday to lead Tanzania for another five-year term, pledging to work hard to implement the promises he made during the election campaign.

The swearing-in ceremony, at the Jamhuri Stadium in the capital, Dodoma, was witnessed by several foreign dignitaries, including President Yoweri Museveni of neighbouring Uganda, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, and President Azali Assoumani of Comoros.

In his speech, President Magufuli appealed to all Tanzanians to join him in his efforts to bring prosperity to the nation, now that the election is over.

“The election is over… The major task ahead of us now is to carry on with efforts to build our nation,” said Mr Magufuli, who was sworn in along with Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He appealed to his compatriots to come together as they are all winners of the election. “This is not CCM’s (ruling party) victory, it’s the triumph of all Tanzanians,” he said.

During the election campaign, President Magufuli and his CCM party pledged, among other things, to create jobs, increase employment, improve workers’ welfare and accomplish mega infrastructure projects to set the basis for improvement of the economy.

Tanzania held its general election on 28 October and President Magufuli was re-elected for his second, five-year term with 84.4 per cent of the vote, ahead of his closest challenger, Tundu Lissu of opposition Chadema party, who was credited with 13 per cent