Uganda’s electoral body on Wednesday set January 14, 2021 as the polling date for the country’s presidential election.

The Electoral Commission said in a statement that the 11 presidential candidates who were nominated on Monday and Tuesday, would start campaign on November 19 till January 12.

The Electoral Commission urged nominated candidates, their agents, supporters and the public to carefully observe the guidelines issued by the Commission for the campaign.

Simon Byabakama, the Chairperson of the electoral body, had on Tuesday, urged the candidates to promote safe participation by observing the COVID-19 prevention measures.

He said “we should be reminded that the election will be conducted in COVID-19 environment and therefore it’s paramount that we jointly work together to ensure the lives of the people of this country are safe, guarded and secured from the spread of this virus.”

Among the 11 candidates vying for the presidency are the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power for over 30 years.

Mr Museveni’s main contender is music pop star, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.