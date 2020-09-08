The Zimbabwe Government has relaxed COVID-19 regulations on inbound human traffic, with those testing negative 48 hours before their return being allowed to self-quarantine at home.

The new measures, which became effective last Friday, also allow those without certificates to go home if they test negative at quarantine centers, Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said.

The government-controlled Herald newspaper reported on Tuesday that Mutsvangwa said this as she gave feedback on proceedings of Monday’s COVID-19 taskforce meeting.

“The task force was informed that as of Sept. 4, 2020, all returnees with 48-hour negative COVID-19 certificates are being released at ports of entry for self-quarantine as per Cabinet’s directive.

“Returnees without certificates will proceed to a quarantine facility, where they will be tested and either discharged for self-quarantine or isolation, based on their status,” she said.

Ms Mutsvangwa said the task force had received nominations for 13 candidates who would make up an Experts Advisory Committee.

This was in response to the cabinet meeting of August 18, which took note of the change in transmission scenarios.

The cabinet directed the setting up of a mechanism that would strengthen management and response to the rising local transmissions.

It has been noted that while in the past, most of the positive cases were imported, there are now more local infections among clusters within communities.

As of Monday, the country had recorded 7,298 cases, 210 deaths, and a national recovery rate of 75 per cent.

(dpa/NAN)

