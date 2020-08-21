Ugandan president to announce new measures to curb COVID-19 spike

Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni
Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni [Photo: France24]

The Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, is to introduce new measures to curb the recent spike of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the East African country, local media reported.

In a televised address, Mr Museveni said some citizens and politicians are continuing to violate preventive measures and operating procedures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“They don’t care about life; they don’t think about the future of the country. When you die, you don’t come back, it’s finished. You go,’’ the president said.

He said he would address the nation next week on the new measures.

On Monday, Edward Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, warned that the government could re-impose a ban on public transport over the continued violation of COVID-19 regulations amid the increase in cases.

He said public commuter taxi operators and other motorists were flouting the standard operating procedures issued by the health ministry to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

READ ALSO: Africa records over 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

Some of these procedures include wearing a face mask when using public transportation, as well as social distancing and hand sanitising.

As of August 20, Uganda had registered a total of 1,750 COVID-19 cases, including 1,194 recoveries and 19 deaths since its first case was reported on March 21.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application