Remains of over 100 Rwanda genocide victims exhumed

Remains of more than 100 victims of the 1994 Rwandan Genocide Against the Tutsi have been exhumed in the Rwandan capital city Kigali, survivors’ organisation said on Monday.

Masengo Rutayisire, the Head of IBUKA, the Umbrella Organisation of Genocide Survivors Associations of Rwanda, said this at a news conference in Kigali.

The remains were discovered from a pit at the backyard of a house in Nyarugenge district, which belongs to a former notorious Interahamwe militia member, Mr Rutayisire said.

The remains were discovered after a local resident who heard occupants of the house talking about the whereabouts of the mass grave informed the authorities, said Mr Rutayisire.

The search for the remains, which started last week, is still ongoing, with two more pits expected to be dug out, he said.

He added that the occupants were arrested on suspicion of concealing information on the remains.

Remains of the 1994 Rwandan genocide are still being discovered in many parts of Rwanda.

An estimated 500,000 to 1 million Rwandans were brutally murdered during 100 days from April 7 to mid-July 1994, the overwhelming majority of the victims being Tutsis.

In 2018-2019 fiscal year, remains of 118,049 genocide victims were discovered in 17 districts countrywide, according to National Commission for the Fight against Genocide.

(Xinhua/NAN)