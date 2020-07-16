Gabon appoints first female Prime Minister

Map of Gabon [Photo: Pinterest]
Rose Raponda was on Thursday appointed Prime Minister of Gabon, in accordance with a presidential decree read by the Secretary-General of the Presidency, Jean-Yves Teal.

Ms Raponda has become the first woman in the country to hold the office of Prime Minister and she succeeded Julien Bekale.

On February 12, 2019, Ms Raponda was appointed defence minister by President Ali Bongo Ondimba, after the failed coup in January.

She has a degree in Economics (Public Finance) from the Gabonese Institute of Economy and Finance.

The prime minister earlier served as Director-General of the Economy as well as Deputy Director-General, the Housing Bank of Gabon.

She also served as the country’s budget minister between February 2012 and January 2014.

Ms Raponda was elected Mayor of the capital city, Libreville, where she represented the ruling Gabonese Democratic Party, on January 26, 2014 and she served in that capacity until 2019.

The prime minister also became President of United Cities and Local Governments Africa.

(Xinhua/NAN)

