Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi dies

Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi [Photo credit: MSN.com]
Nelson Mandela’s daughter Zindzi [Photo credit: MSN.com]

Zindziswa “Zindzi” Mandela, the daughter of Nelson Mandela, the late former president of South Africa, has died in Johannesburg.

Her granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela, confirmed the information to dpa on Monday.

According to state broadcaster SABC, the 59-year-old, who was the younger daughter of Nelson Mandela and his second wife Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, died on Sunday in a Johannesburg hospital.

The details surrounding her death are not yet known and a statement is expected to be released by the family in due course.

Ms Mandela was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.

A spokesperson for the ruling African National Congress, the political party which Nelson Mandela led and which won the country’s first democratic elections in 1994, expressed condolences on SABC.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application