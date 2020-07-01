Slain Ethiopian singer to be buried as unrest continues

Hachalu Hundessa (Photo Credit: bbc)
Hachalu Hundessa (Photo Credit: bbc)

Ethiopian Singer Hachalu Hundessa, whose violent death has sparked deadly unrest across the country, is to be buried in his home town later this week, state media reported on Wednesday.

“The musician’s funeral will be held in Ambo in central Oromia Region on Thursday,’’ state broadcaster, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said.

Hachalu was shot and killed in the Addis Ababa suburb of Gelan Condominiums on Monday with his supporters blaming security forces and “a political motive” for the crime.

The shooting sparked violent protests in the capital, Addis Ababa, as well as the restive Oromia Region on Tuesday with eyewitnesses placing the number of deaths between 2 and 50.

A country-wide internet outage was still hindering attempts to verify the exact number of killed and injured.

Hachalu’s music is considered by many to advocate the rights of Ethiopia’s Oromo ethnic group, the largest in the multi-ethnic state, who have long believed they are being neglected by the government.

Ongoing protests in the Oromia and Amhara regions ultimately led to the resignation of the Head of Government and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed taking office in April 2018.

Mr Ahmed, who is also Oromo, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for his attempts to pacify the region.

However, ethnic tensions have increased again under his rule.

Human Rights Watch says Abiy’s reforms loosened government control over security organs, leading to a collapse of law and order in certain areas.

Report says Mr Ahmed faces strong opposition in some regions.

(dpa/NAN)

