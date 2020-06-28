Malawi’s new president sworn in

Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi’s president-elect, taking the oath of office, on Sunday, June 28, 2020
Lazarus Chakwera, Malawi’s president-elect, taking the oath of office, on Sunday, June 28, 2020

Malawi president-elect, Lazarus Chakwera, 65, took the oath of office, on Sunday, following his victory in Tuesday’s fresh election.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Chifundo Kachale, declared Mr Chakwera, leader of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the new Malawi President on Saturday night after a thorough count and scrutiny of the vote from the country’s 28 districts and 5,002 polling centres.

Mr Chakwera, who contested in the Tuesday poll with the country’s Vice President, Saulos Chilima, as his running mate, pledged a better government for all Malawians, including those who did not vote for him.

“With your help, we will restore a new generation’s faith in the possibility of having a government that serves, not a government that rules; a government that inspires, not a government that infuriates; a government that listens, not a government that shouts; a government that fights for you not against you,’’ he said.

Mr Chakwera, who was born in the colonial era and raised up in the era of Malawi’s founding leader, Kamuzu Banda, expressed gratitude for the “blessing of growing up in a well-governed Malawi’’.

He pledged to run the country well to the expectation of all Malawians.

For those who did not vote for him, Mr Chakwera said the new Malawi is for all and he asked for their support.

“Give Dr Chilima and I a chance to earn your trust and make this win a win for all of us, that is how we will fulfil a dream of a new and better Malawi for all of us,’’ he said.

Mr Chilima, who was Chakwera’s running mate in the Tuesday poll, also took the oath of office of the Vice President.

Mr Chakwera’s party has been out of power since 1994 when Malawians voted out Kamuzu Banda’s one-party government and ushered in democracy.

In the Tuesday fresh election, the MCP leader beat incumbent President Peter Mutharika.

A few hours before the official announcement of the fresh poll results, Mr Mutharika held a press briefing where he urged all Malawians to “respect the presidency and remain peaceful after the results are announced.”

(Xinhua/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application