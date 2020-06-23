COVID-19: South Africa’s confirmed cases surpass 100,000

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has exceeded the 100,000 mark to reach 101,590, the latest official update released on Tuesday showed.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 61 more deaths related with COVID-19 were added to the national death toll which now stood at 1,991.

“The mortality rate was two per cent while the number of recoveries stood at 53,444, translating to a recovery rate of 52.6 percent,’’ Mkhize said.

It took South Africa 14 days to double the number of confirmed cases from 50,000 to 101,590, compared with 94 days during which the number of cases doubled and rose to 50,000 from March 5 to June 8.

The doubling of coronavirus cases in 14 days was seen as a result of rise in mass community testing.

According to Mkhize, the country has completed 1,353,176 tests so far, out of which 25,116 new tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

