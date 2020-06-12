Burundi’s constitutional court puts president-elect in charge

Burundi’s Constitutional Court announced on Friday that the country’s president-elect would take charge following the death of sitting president Pierre Nkurunziza this week.
Evariste Ndayishimiye, who won the presidential election in May, was due to take over in August but would be sworn in as soon as possible, the court said at a press conference.
A date for the ceremony has not yet been given.
Mr Nkurunziza, who had ruled the tiny East African country since 2005, died suddenly on Tuesday of cardiac arrest at the age of 55.
