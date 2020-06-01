Africa’s COVID-19 cases over 144,700 – WHO

Related News

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday, reported that COVID-19 cases in Africa as at June 1 had risen to over 144, 700.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on its official twitter handle @WHOAFRO.

“There are over 144,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 61,100 recoveries and 4,100 deaths,” it said.

The figures show that South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria have the highest reported cases on the continent.

According to the report, South Africa has 32,683 cases and 683 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 10, 162 confirmed cases and 287 deaths, while Algeria has 9, 394 confirmed cases and 653 deaths.

READ ALSO:

It said Ghana had 7,881 reported cases and 36 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 5, 904 confirmed cases and 191 deaths.

The report said Lesotho, Seychelles and Namibia were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said Lesotho had only two confirmed cases with zero death. Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Namibia recorded 24 confirmed cases with no death.

(NAN)