Africa’s COVID-19 cases over 144,700 – WHO

Map of countries affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) 29.03.2020 [PHOTO: Africanarguments.org]
Map of countries affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) 29.03.2020 [PHOTO: Africanarguments.org]

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday, reported that COVID-19 cases in Africa as at June 1 had risen to over 144, 700.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on its official twitter handle @WHOAFRO.

“There are over 144,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 61,100 recoveries and 4,100 deaths,” it said.

The figures show that South Africa, Nigeria and Algeria have the highest reported cases on the continent.

According to the report, South Africa has 32,683 cases and 683 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 10, 162 confirmed cases and 287 deaths, while Algeria has 9, 394 confirmed cases and 653 deaths.

READ ALSO: Oyo environment commissioner, Kehinde Ayoola, is dead

It said Ghana had 7,881 reported cases and 36 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 5, 904 confirmed cases and 191 deaths.

The report said Lesotho, Seychelles and Namibia were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said Lesotho had only two confirmed cases with zero death. Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Namibia recorded 24 confirmed cases with no death.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application