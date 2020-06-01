Namibia’s first COVID-19 patients recover after 79 days in hospital

Related News

The first two patients to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in Namibia have been cleared by health authorities after 79 days in the hospital, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula announced on Monday.

“The couple’s recoveries mark the end of the chapter involving the first 16 cases.

“The response team is excited about this good news,” the minister said.

The Romanian couple, who became known as case No. 1 and No. 2, baffled experts for staying “too long” in hospital after the 35-year-old man and his 25-year-old wife were diagnosed with the disease on March 14.

Studies indicate that the virus that causes COVID-19 can stay in the human body for up to 37 days.

Namibia has so far reported 25 confirmed cases with 16 recoveries, nine active cases but no death.

The latest confirmed case was a 32-year-old Namibian woman, who returned from Cape Town on May 29 and tested positive while in quarantine.

(Xinhua/NAN)