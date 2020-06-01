Namibia’s first COVID-19 patients recover after 79 days in hospital

Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]
Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]

The first two patients to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in Namibia have been cleared by health authorities after 79 days in the hospital, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula announced on Monday.

“The couple’s recoveries mark the end of the chapter involving the first 16 cases.

“The response team is excited about this good news,” the minister said.

The Romanian couple, who became known as case No. 1 and No. 2, baffled experts for staying “too long” in hospital after the 35-year-old man and his 25-year-old wife were diagnosed with the disease on March 14.

Studies indicate that the virus that causes COVID-19 can stay in the human body for up to 37 days.

Namibia has so far reported 25 confirmed cases with 16 recoveries, nine active cases but no death.

The latest confirmed case was a 32-year-old Namibian woman, who returned from Cape Town on May 29 and tested positive while in quarantine.

(Xinhua/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application