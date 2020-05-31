Rwanda reports first death from coronavirus

FILE: Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame [PHOTO: AP Photo/Ben Curtis]
FILE: Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame [PHOTO: AP Photo/Ben Curtis]

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health, on Sunday, reported the East African nation’s first death caused by the new coronavirus.

The victim was a 65-year-old driver, who opted to return home from a neighbouring country, where he resided, after falling severely ill, the ministry said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Two coronavirus patients recover in Enugu – Official

He passed away from severe respiratory complications while receiving treatment at a specialised COVID-19 treatment facility.

(Reuters/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application